Digital Immersive Gallery Enriches Islamabad Museum With Gandhara Heritage Experience
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Digital Immersive Gallery at the Islamabad Museum is captivating visitors with a unique blend of history and technology, bringing to life the rich cultural heritage of Gandhara in a way never experienced before.
Established by the Korea Heritage Agency (KHA) under a five-year Official Development Assistance (ODA) Project of the Korea Heritage Service (KHS), Government of the Republic of Korea, the gallery is a state-of-the-art facility that merges immersive storytelling with advanced digital tools.
According to the official source, its centerpiece is a narrative that retraces the historical spread of Buddhism from Gandhara to the Korean Peninsula, recalling the spiritual journeys of Korean monks who traveled to the region centuries ago to study the Dharma.
The gallery transports audiences into the past using cutting-edge 3D projections. With just a wave of the hand, visitors can interact with lifelike digital renderings of the Buddha and Bodhisattvas. Pakistan’s six UNESCO World Heritage Sites are also highlighted, offering a sweeping journey that stretches from the 3rd millennium BCE to the 17th century CE.
This seamless integration of digital artistry and historical content creates a powerful educational and cultural experience, bridging ancient civilizations with modern-day audiences.
The Digital Immersive Gallery is part of a broader project that has transformed Pakistan’s capacity for heritage conservation and research.
Over the past few years, a Conservation and Analysis Laboratory—the country’s first advanced facility dedicated to inorganic antiquities—has been established and fully equipped with modern instruments.
Alongside this, more than 125 conservators, curators, and students have received training in conservation sciences through specialized workshops and internships, ensuring the transfer of vital skills to the next generation of professionals.
The project has also led to the creation of an Archaeological Research Center equipped with drones, scanners, GNSS systems, and 3D modeling software, enabling the detailed documentation of 185 archaeological sites spread across Taxila, Central Gandhara, Swat Valley, and Islamabad.
Another milestone has been a pilot excavation at the historic Mankiala Stupa, where students and young archaeologists received hands-on training in modern excavation methods, combining field practice with new technologies.
Looking to the future, the Government of the Republic of Korea has approved the second phase of this cultural collaboration, which will run from 2026 to 2030.
A landmark element of the next phase will be the establishment of the Pakistan Institute of Cultural Heritage Training and Research at Shakarparian, Islamabad.
Once completed, the institute will provide Pakistan with a permanent facility dedicated to heritage training, research, and international collaboration, ensuring that initiatives like the Digital Immersive Gallery continue to have a lasting impact.
The gallery was formally launched at the Islamabad Museum on September 18, 2025.
The ceremony was attended by senior government officials, members of parliament, representatives of the Korean government, diplomats, and cultural experts, who praised the project as a model of international cooperation and a bridge between the ancient and the contemporary.
