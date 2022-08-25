UrduPoint.com

Digital Infrastructure, E-governance Being Ensured In PBM, Says MD

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Expressing his passion to take every practical measure to uplift the lives of vulnerable populace, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director, Amir Fida Paracha Thursday said e-governance, digital infrastructure, transparency, efficacy and quick relief was being ensured in PBM.

In a meeting with Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, the MD shared plan for the improvement and enhancement of different pro-poor programs of the organization.

Both the dignitaries, discussed the entire possible concrete steps to address the painful issues linked with poverty in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. As well as reviewing the ongoing welfare projects of PBM in GB, a unanimous decision was taken to enhance the efficacy and their scope.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, while endorsing the poor-friendly policies of PBM across the country, expressed the hope that this institution will make further progress in Social Protection field in coming days, under the dynamic leadership.

