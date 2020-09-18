UrduPoint.com
"Digital Jobs In KP" Project Aims To Create More Jobs For Youth: Ziaullah Bangash

Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Friday said that the provincial government had taken concrete steps for promotion of IT sector which would create thousands of job opportunities for youth

He said that " Digital jobs in Khyber Paktkhunkhwa" project was aimed to equip youth with modern education and IT skills for creating jobs opportunities.

Ziaullah Bangash said this while chairing a review meeting on the ongoing "Digital Jobs in KP" project in the province under the supervision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB).

The meeting was attended by Secretary Science and Information Technology, Mukhtiar Ahmed, Director Finance Muhammad Muneem, Project Manager Digital Jobs , Muhammad Bilal, Deputy Director IT Board, Imran Khan and other senior officials.

During the meeting, Project Manager Digital Jobs , Muhammad Bilal briefed the participants about the project.

Ziaullah Bangash addressing the meeting said that PTI government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has chalked out a strategy to provide more employment opportunities to youth in Information Technology sector.

He said said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB), with financial and technical support from the Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF) and the World Bank, has launched 'Women Empowerment through Digital Skills' programmer.

He said government has empowered women by providing them with proper training in modern technology.

"There are many opportunities for women in the IT sector in KP, as the international organizations have made huge investments in this sector," he said.

He further said thousand of youth would be employed with completion of this project, besides 3000 women were already being given training in digital skills through the 'Women empowerment through digital skills' program.

He further said that a building has been selected for "Durshal Access Center" on which development work will start soon.

Durshal (meaning gateway in Pashto) is KPITB's project that has envisaged to anchor Khyber Pakthunkhwa's digital transformation by establishing a network of community spaces across the province with goal of enabling the youth to collaborate , innovate , access training and launch new business.

Ziaullah Bangash expressed satisfaction over the ongoing progress on the digital jobs project and termed it as the best project for the Information Technology sector in the province.

