Digital Libraries Project To Be Launched In South Punjab Colleges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Digital libraries will be set up in colleges besides performance monitoring system in the South Punjab Education Secretariat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Digital libraries will be set up in colleges besides performance monitoring system in the South Punjab Education Secretariat.

This decision was made during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Secretary Higher Education South Punjab Altaf Baloch for reviewing standard of higher education.

He said a pilot project of digital libraries would be established in two colleges for boys and girls in Multan, adding that after taking into consideration pros and cons, it would be extended to other cities of South Punjab.

The meeting also decided to introduce college performance monitoring system through online dashboard.

Among others, additional secretaries and deputy secretaries attended the meeting.

