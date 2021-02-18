Digital library connects locals with World: Deputy Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Thursday said the district administration Sukkur upgraded the Mir Masoom Shah Library with collaboration of British Council and Municipal Administration, which had connected the locals with the world.

Speaking to a delegation of Readers Forum Sukkur, he said the library will benefit both young and researchers and help strengthen ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

He said the facility was serving as a hub for ongoing efforts meant to create educational opportunities, share knowledge and foster a learning environment, where creativity and innovation were valued.

He said the initiative helped in building the capacity of teachers, students, youths, entrepreneurs and innovators.