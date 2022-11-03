UrduPoint.com

Digital Library Services For NLP On Cards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Digital Library Services for NLP on cards

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The National Library of Pakistan (NLP) is all set to get Digital Library Services as the National Heritage and Culture Division has asked the NLP to speed up process for setting up the Digital Library on priority.

Talking to APP, Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture, Engr Amir Muqam said that he recently visited the NLP and got presentation on establishment of a Digital Library to facilitate students and researchers with digital services.

The division has directed the NLP management to complete the work on digitalization of the library and assured them of all support to get the required facilities.

He said that his department would take measures to equip National Library of Pakistan (NLP) with modern facilities as per international standards.  Besides the project of Digital Library, the NLP management has been directed to upgrade internet facilities for students and researchers, while more schemes at National Library of Pakistan would be initiated to make it more useful to promote book reading culture.

The digital library will allow researchers to access the important text and reference books electronically in a variety of subjects and get benefit in their field.

The NLP has a hall of 1900 sqft available for the purpose while they need some equipment and essential staff for which they will get full support from the Heritage Divison, the adviser said, adding this initiative will provide researchers within public and private universities in Pakistan and non-profit research and development organizations with access to international scholarly literature based on electronic (online) delivery.

The library had total collection of 300,000 books and also published 47 volumes of Pakistan National Bibliography from 1962 to 2015.

The library had also registered 2800 publishers under International Standard Book Numbers (ISBN) system since 1985 and facilitated 227710 readers since 2002.

The NLP is a legal depository for all published literary heritage of Pakistan. It serves as top most knowledge resource centre of the nation as well as fountain head of Library developments in the country. The library strives to develop significant collection of human knowledge, comprehensive collection of national literary heritage and deliver excellent Library services for promotion of knowledge based society in Pakistan.

The Library is responsible for National bibliographic control and preserves the literary heritage of the country for the use of present as well as future generations. A vast collection of publications about Pakistan, its culture, people and books authored by Pakistanis living abroad forms a major portion of National Library of Pakistan's main collection. A significant part of collection consists on manuscripts and rare books.

