Digital library, smart classrooms inaugurated at police training college

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Commandant Police Training College Multan, Deputy Inspector General of Police Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta inaugurated digital library, record room and four smart classrooms at the college, being constructed with the UN assistance.

National Programme Coordinator of the United Nations for Pakistan, Saeed Ahmed Shah and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

The digital library is being constructed for capacity building of the officers, while the initiative of establishment of digital record room in the college has been taken to preserve the record digitally. The staff would be given special training to operate the system.

According to Police source, four smart classrooms were being established at the college under the programme, where all required facilities would be provided.