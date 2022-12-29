UrduPoint.com

Digital Library, Smart Classrooms Inaugurated At Police Training College

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Digital library, smart classrooms inaugurated at police training college

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Commandant Police Training College Multan, Deputy Inspector General of Police Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta inaugurated digital library, record room and four smart classrooms at the college, being constructed with the UN assistance.

National Programme Coordinator of the United Nations for Pakistan, Saeed Ahmed Shah and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

The digital library is being constructed for capacity building of the officers, while the initiative of establishment of digital record room in the college has been taken to preserve the record digitally. The staff would be given special training to operate the system.

According to Police source, four smart classrooms were being established at the college under the programme, where all required facilities would be provided.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Police United Nations All

Recent Stories

Infinix brings huge year end discounts to celebrat ..

Infinix brings huge year end discounts to celebrate the New Year!

45 minutes ago
 A realme Ode to the Year 2022

A realme Ode to the Year 2022

49 minutes ago
 More than Rs.100 Million fine collected through Qe ..

More than Rs.100 Million fine collected through Qeemat Punjab App; 78,411 out of ..

53 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mayor of Sur ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mayor of Surakarta (Solo), Indonesia, in A ..

1 hour ago
 AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed accordin ..

AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed according to 2022 target

1 hour ago
 Pakistan continues to pursue policy of peaceful ne ..

Pakistan continues to pursue policy of peaceful neighborhood

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.