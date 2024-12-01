Digital literacy boosts women entrepreneurs in Mardan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) A one-day digital literacy training program, organized in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), empowered over 200 women entrepreneurs in Mardan.

Digital skills experts Gulalai Khan, Zainab Saeed, and Maryam Khan from Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) facilitated the training session, providing insights into e-commerce, cyber security, and social media marketing.

They emphasized the importance of digital literacy in today's business landscape and encouraged women entrepreneurs to leverage e-commerce platforms to expand their market reach.

President Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry Mardan, Ambrain Khan Hoti highlighted the significance of economic independence for women and their equal participation in economic activities. She expressed gratitude to SMEDA for supporting the training initiative and enabling small business owners to access new markets.