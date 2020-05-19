UrduPoint.com
Digital Literacy Paramount For E-learning Success: Vice Chancellor Okara

Tue 19th May 2020 | 07:24 PM

University of Okara, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar said on Tuesday that global paradigm shift in the education system following the COVID-19 outbreak had made this indispensable for both students and teachers to be digitally literate to function and progress in a world characterized by remote learning

Addressing a video conference, he argued that the pandemic had given the teachers, students, policymakers and society at large in both developed and developing nations a better understanding of current education system's vulnerabilities and shortcomings.

"This is the time to reinvent the wheel of education structure.

"We can no longer withstand the conventional classroom teaching methods while the need for digitization is increasing and being forced upon us one way or the other", he said.

Dr. Zakar maintained that the success of virtual learning could hardly be possible without initiating digital literacy drive. "There is still a large segment who are either devoid of the advanced information and communication technologies or totally unaware of their effective use," he said.

World leaders had long been debating the digital divide and the global lockdowns had exposed the grey area vividly, he added.

