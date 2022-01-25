UrduPoint.com

Digital Literacy Program Starts In Schools: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Digital literacy program starts in schools: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai on Tuesday said that Early Age Programming has been kicked off to impart digital literacy education to students in the province.

In a statement, he said that in the first phase, 336 schools, in the second phase 510, and in the third phase, 324 schools are selected to start the digital literacy program.

He said class 6 will be taught subjects like basic digital literacy, problem solving and algorithms and class 7 will be taught:MS office, web literacy, MIT scratch & Mobirise, while class 8 will be taught app inverter, social media ethics, monetization & land commercialization.

Expressing his views on the Early Age Programming, he said that it was the vision of KP government to provide maximum IT training to students and this projects has been initiated at school level.

He appreciated efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board and Elementary and Secondary Education Department to extend the project to maximum schools across the province.

He said that basic aim of Early Age Programming was to prepare our students for coming times, adding it was always fascinating to see the children of public sector schools learning how to invent apps and code from an early age.

The minister said that project would give remarkable results and the digital skills and computer literacy level of students had improved significantly.

