Digital literacy programme to start in KP schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Education, Shahram Khan Taraki Thursday said that Elementary and Secondary education Department would start digital literacy programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa schools soon.

The digital literacy programme would start in 1170 schools in which 655 are boys and 515 are girls schools.

The minister said that 250,000 children would be trained to develop IT skills through this programme.

He said that IT teachers would also be trained by the master trainers, one for each school.

"I wish to make every child go to school. Naya Pakistan is not just new infrastructure or reforming, but also human development that comes only with educating people," he said.