UrduPoint.com

Digital Literacy To Revolutionise Pakistan's Economy: Shazia Marri

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Digital literacy to revolutionise Pakistan's economy: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Shazia Marri Thursday said the women empowerment and education through Digital literacy would revolutionise Pakistan's economy and GDP at an unprecedented level.  The federal minister was speaking, as a chief guest, at the closing ceremony of national workshop to disseminate the results of 'Internet Dost' and 'Internet Zabardast' projects supported by google.org the philanthropic arm of Google, arranged by the National Rural Support Programme (NRSP).

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance, Mr. Tariq Bajwa, CEO, NRSP Dr. Rashid Bajwa, and Chairman NRSP, Shoaib Sultan Khan were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said this is definitely a revolution that Pakistan needs through digital literacy and training on internet's positive and constructive usage.  The federal minister after listening to the success stories of the two female beneficiaries of Internet Dost project said these two smart and talented women of Pakistan Aqsa Abbasi and Kaneez Fatima told us their success stories achieved through the initiative of Google and NRSP.  "You have changed the lives of your families and communities and I am thankful to you for coming here after facing all odds", she said.

Shazia Marri also presented her example as a woman bringing change in her constituency by winning the National Assembly (NA) by-election through direct vote and brought a revolution against the prevailing old taboos and ill mindset.

  "I want to appreciate the world IT giant for its role as it has emerged as a household name in the world," the minister said.

Appreciating the testimonials of the project beneficiaries, she said, "I am proud of the language of women in the testimonials which shows a visible change among them." She emphasised that the role of a father is crucial for building strong women to change societies. "We know to excel despite problems and challenges as the women in Pakistan face huge challenges and problems." She requested NRSP and Google to have such ceremonies in the rural areas of project sites, so that the local masses could observe and learn from them. Shazia Marri mentioned that the Article 34 of the Constitution says, "The state will have to bring women in all strata of state." The IMF study claims that Pakistan GDP may rise to 33% if women workforce number is leveled with that of men. Moreover, the ILO study claims a GDP increase up to 9 percent amounting $139 billion if 25 percent women workforce was increased as par with men, she noted. "Women equality will benefit country's progress and women empowerment will lead to contribution in it's GDP growth. It's the potential that scares a typical mindset which needs to be defeated. We need to join hands for a resilient Pakistan in all spheres," she concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF National Assembly Prime Minister Internet World Google Education Vote Rashid Ilo Progress Lead May Women All From Allied Rental Modarba Billion

Recent Stories

1st Arab long-duration astronaut mission to launch ..

1st Arab long-duration astronaut mission to launch on 26th February: MBRSC

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy to support EGA Ramp-Up program ..

Ministry of Economy to support EGA Ramp-Up programme to foster entrepreneurship ..

17 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders to include new publicatio ..

Muslim Council of Elders to include new publications at Cairo International Book ..

17 minutes ago
 DGCX reports 16% growth in total volume of trades ..

DGCX reports 16% growth in total volume of trades in 2022

17 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre forms 2023 Scient ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre forms 2023 Scientific Committee

32 minutes ago
 Tickets on sale for UAE Super Cup: UAEPL

Tickets on sale for UAE Super Cup: UAEPL

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.