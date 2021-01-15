Digital Marketing Fundamental Course to start from Jan 19

NUST Professional Development Centre (PDC) has announced to arrange a Digital Marketing Fundamentals Course from January 19 to January 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ):NUST Professional Development Centre (PDC) has announced to arrange a Digital Marketing Fundamentals Course from January 19 to January 22.

The course will be led by Ms Sehrish Kanwal, a Google-certified marketing expert with rich experience in managing advanced level marketing and lead generation campaigns.

She has been working in the Higher Education Commission, United States Agency for International Development and with Developing Inclusive and Creative Economies, British Council as a mentor.

The intending participants can contact for further information through 0305-8529979, Email: info@pdc.nust.edu.pk and website: www.pdc.nust.edu.pk.