Digital Marketing Training For Tourism Stakeholders Held

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 08:53 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and the Tourist Services Wing (TSW) jointly organised a training workshop on management information systems and digital marketing for the stakeholders and youth working in the tourism industry

The two-day training workshop held at the Nishtar Hall included participants from hotels, restaurants, rent-a-car services, travel agencies, university students associated with tourism and hospitality sectors, vloggers and others from the related fields.

The training provided insights and hands-on knowledge on business management information systems, including the extension and issuance of online licenses for hotels, restaurants, rent-a-car services, and travel agencies. It also covered topics such as providing enhanced facilities to tourists through online booking and improving digital information capabilities.

The participants, including stakeholders, students and women, appreciated the initiative and praised the KPCTA and TSW for arranging the training workshop.

