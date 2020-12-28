UrduPoint.com
Digital Media Providing Services On Par With Other Ones: Kamoka

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:52 PM

Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs Faizullah Kamoka on Monday said that digital media was providing services on par with other medias to apprise the people of authentic and fast information

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs Faizullah Kamoka on Monday said that digital media was providing services on par with other medias to apprise the people of authentic and fast information.

He was addressing the third anniversary of BBC XI Headlines News (local private digital channel).

He said that under supervision of Sardar Amin Khan Jatoi, the BBC XI Headlines News is progressing day by day and the steady increase in the number of viewers confirms that BBC has become not only Pakistan's largest digital channel, but it is also liked at international level.

DIG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that the role of BBC XI Headlines in raising public awareness could not be ignored as it has always broadcast authentic and factual news which is the secret of its success.

AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Naeemullah Warraich, MS Children's Hospital Dr. Habib Buttar, Rai Haroon Bhatti from Nankana Sahib, Dr. Abid Jatoi from Sahiwal, Sardar Babar Dogar, PRO Patrolling Police Rizwan Bhatti, PRO Traffic Police Muhammad Ismaeel, PRO FDA Subhan Ali, Information Officer Muhammad Owais Abid, PRO Mast FM One Abdul Rauf Jutt, President PTI Faisalabad Sajjad Haider, Senior Leader PTI Qais Qureshi and others were also present on the occasion.

