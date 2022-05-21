UrduPoint.com

Digital Media Reporting Workshop Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2022 | 09:12 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :A two-day training workshop on 'Digital Media Reporting' jointly organized by the Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Lahore Press Club concluded at a local hotel on Saturday.

The workshop was attended by a large number of journalists from electronic, print and digital media.

During the workshop, Trainer Atif Khan and Coordinator Nayyar Ali briefed the participants about digital media reporting. The participants were briefed about editing and video making through cell phones.

On the occasion, LPC President Azam Chaudhry appreciated the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and especially the efforts of Press Information Department (PID)'s Maria Rasheed Malik for organizing such important training sessions to ensure the practical training of journalists.

He said that training in line with modern requirements was a need of the hour to further explore the skills and capabilities of journalists.

Later, the LPC President also distributed certificates among the participants.

