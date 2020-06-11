Digital Media Wing team briefed on functions of PBC News Channel

An eight-member delegation of officers of Digital Media Wing of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting led by Assistant Director Khawaja Rehan visited National Broadcasting House Radio Pakistan here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :An eight-member delegation of officers of Digital Media Wing of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting led by Assistant Director Khawaja Rehan visited National Broadcasting House Radio Pakistan here on Thursday.

The delegation was briefed about the main functions of Radio Pakistan's News and Current Affairs Channel, including its key role in dissemination of news through social media tools, as well as holding programmes on current topics of national and international importance.

Director Finance S. M. Abbas Naqvi, on behalf of Director General Radio Pakistan, welcomed the visiting delegation. He expressed optimism that such visits would give a better understanding to ministry officials about the working of various departments under it.

Controller News and Current Affairs Channel/Web Desk/Social Media Muhammad Tariq Chaudhary and Deputy Controller Web Desk Asmaa Hafeez briefed the delegation about professional matters.

The visitors were given a detailed digital presentation on social media production, digital creation and analytics. They evinced keen interest in digital platforms of Radio Pakistan and how they are reaching to audiences across the country through mobile phones and internet.

The visitors were informed that Radio Pakistan, as a state media, was vigilantly working on dissemination of latest news and creating awareness amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus outbreak and issues of regional and international significance especially the situation in Occupied Kashmir, maltreatment of minorities in India as well as its aggressive posturing towards neighboring countries, peace prospects in Afghanistan and the burning issues of middle East are widely covered in Radio Pakistan's news bulletins as well as on social media of the national broadcaster. It was told that all main national bulletins are also being broadcast through live streaming at Facebook.The delegation was informed that all current affairs programs are also being updated on the website regularly.

The delegation was apprised about the close coordination among its different wings and between sister institutions like Press Information Department , Associated Press of Pakistan and Pakistan Television Corporation.

Later, the delegation members went round General News Room and broadcasting studios of News and Current Affairs Channel. The delegation witnessed live airing of news bulletins and current affairsprogrammes and expressed deep interest in active working of thisnational broadcaster.