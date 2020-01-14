UrduPoint.com
Digital Monitoring Dashboard Established At Chief Minister, Mehmood Khan Office

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 04:46 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government started its first ever monitoring system of its administrative affairs on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government started its first ever monitoring system of its administrative affairs on Tuesday.

A Digital Monitoring Dashboard has been established at the Chief Minister Office which according to the Chief Minister, Mehmood Khan is a step forward towards digitalized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He further said that monitoring of other government affairs would also be digitalized very soon.

Mehmood Khan said the KP government was endeavoring to further improve its performance through modern technologies.

He said KP Minister or Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash had been tasked with digitalization of the entire province.

Through Digital Monitoring Dashboard, the Chief Minister would be able to monitor the price control system, inspection and its report on urgent basis.

The Monitoring Dashboard would also help present performance of Pakistan Citizens Portal's reports and complaints, performance of different departments and other daily basis affairs, updates and reports to the Chief Minister.

More Stories From Pakistan

