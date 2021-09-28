UrduPoint.com

Digital Monitoring Of Development Projects To Expedite Works

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced a digital monitoring platform to expedite work on development projects and monitor progress on projects.

The project tracking system is overseen by Special Secretary and Chief Economist of Planning and Development Department.

Under the system, a dashboard has been set up for tracking of 214 important projects while 27 departments have entered information about their projects on the system.

After the approval of the Planning and Development Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, special monitoring will be carried out on the progress and pace of work on the projects.

Additional Chief Secretary will personally oversee the progress of the projects while a review meeting on the progress of development projects will be held in t every two weeks.

The system lists the year and date of completion of the projects which will be used to monitor the progress.

The system will help in expediting the work on projects and their timely completion through the process of tracking and monitoring of development projects.

The digital monitoring platform has separate details of public-private partnerships projects, Federal government-funded projects, CPEC and international aid-initiated projects.

The use of digital monitoring system will help in timely completion of public welfare projects.

