'Digital Municipal Energy Management System' Project Launched In UET

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The project on "Digital Municipal Energy Management System" has been launched in collaboration with the Center for Intelligent System Network Research (CISNR) University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar, GIZ Pakistan, ADLG Association of Development of Local Government, political partner and eight public energy distribution companies.

The project is funded by GIZ Pakistan at the cost of Euro 4 million, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The project has three main functions including the implementation of an energy management system, the implementation of digital methods for energy data management through CISNR, the implementation of low/no integrated energy efficiency methods and to create of public awareness and advocacy for political dialogue through CISNR, UET Peshawar.

Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor of UET Peshawar said, the need for a monitoring system to evaluate the efficiency of the energy system is critical for the socio and economic development of Pakistan.

He stressed for strong linkage among National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), public energy corporations and academia to make joint efforts towards the digitalization of municipalities that will help ensure net improvement in these systems.

Irshad Khan, GIZ Team Lead said, the introduction of the Municipal Energy Management System will mainstream energy-relevant tasks and processes in relevant departments of the partner institutions. Through this initiative, GIZ will pilot and institutionalize energy management in eight municipalities and address the SDG 7, 11 and 13 like "Affordable and Clean Energy", "Sustainable Cities and Communities" and "Climate Action" respectively.

Dr. Gul Muhammad Khan, Project Director CISNR said, as a leading institution, CISNR is capable of offering flexible and innovative solutions to the energy sector. So far, "CISNR has completed 25 R&D projects solving indigenous problems of Pakistan" adding, "UET Peshawar is the only public sector engineering university in Pakistan for having all five centers of excellence which are critical for a comprehensive digitization of various systems". Mr. Stephen Bitterling, GIZ and other senior officials from GIZ, PDA, and CDA were also present on the occasion.

