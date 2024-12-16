- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Digital Nation Pakistan Bill to ensure unified digital identity for citizens: Minister of State for ..
Digital Nation Pakistan Bill To Ensure Unified Digital Identity For Citizens: Minister Of State For IT And Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja
Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Monday said that the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill would soon be passed by Parliament to establish a unified digital identity for citizens, aiming to centralize social, economic, and governance data
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Monday said that the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill would soon be passed by Parliament to establish a unified digital identity for citizens, aiming to centralize social, economic, and governance data.
Addressing the National Broadband Network (NBN) Forum 2024 – Gigabit for All, organized by Huawei and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the minister said that the legislation would "enable the transformation of Pakistan into a digital nation, fostering a digital society, digital economy, and digital governance."
Under the legislation she said that the government planned to establish two new bodies including National Digital Commission (NDC) headed by the Prime Minister, with participation from the four chief ministers and leaders of key organizations like the State Bank, FBR, and PTA.
Pakistan Digital Authority included by top industry experts, tasked with implementing a comprehensive national framework and master plan for digitization, would also be established, she added.
The minister said that reliable, high-speed connectivity was an essential necessity for modern life. The government’s digitization strategy will prioritize three verticals: economy, governance, and society, with a unified digital identity for every citizen at its core.
Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that 70% of cabinet operations were already managed through e-governance, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging technology for sustainable advancement and progress.
The minister stressed the importance of protecting children in the digital space, citing international examples like Australia's legislation regulating children’s social media usage and the U.S.'s child protection laws.
She urged collective efforts to ensure a safe digital environment for the youth. She said that Pakistan had been ranked among the top tiers in the ITU Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2024 due to the efforts of various departments, including the FIA, Ministry of Defence, and law enforcement agencies.
She said, 4G and 5G Spectrum Auction was expected in April 2024, this move was expected to improve connectivity and attract further investment in the IT sector.
She credited the government for stabilizing the economy, strengthening the currency, and reducing inflation and interest rates.
She highlighted that these positive economic indicators had encouraged investments in technology infrastructure.
She said, over 1.1 million laptops had been provided to talented public university students during the Pakistan Muslim League’s tenure under Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership.
The minister said affordable smart-phones on easy installments would be made available to all citizens. Local production of smart-phones had reached 14 million units, with plans to export these devices.
Recent Stories
Digital Nation Pakistan Bill to ensure unified digital identity for citizens: Mi ..
Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre i ..
Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights
UET signs MoU for green energy saving technology
Rubina Khalid emphasizes providing job opportunities to deserving and skilled in ..
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomes SBP’s policy rate cut down
World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Duba ..
We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions: Justice Mansoo ..
UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth
Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow
Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International
Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister announces provision of uniforms, jerseys to 5,000 students11 minutes ago
-
Fake pesticides seized12 minutes ago
-
Digital Nation Pakistan Bill to ensure unified digital identity for citizens: Minister of State for ..2 minutes ago
-
Assistant Account General holds open court at Nawabshah12 minutes ago
-
Special boy rescued12 minutes ago
-
No party or group can be allowed to create chaos: PML-N lawmakers12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi for air ambulance to save lives in Kurram12 minutes ago
-
MPA visits working women hostel12 minutes ago
-
Chairman WAPDA reviews construction activities on Diamer Basha Dam12 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews security of education institutions12 minutes ago
-
PM to attend D-8 Summit in Egypt on Dec 18-2012 minutes ago
-
President, PM strongly condemn terrorist attack on polio workers22 minutes ago