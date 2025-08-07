Digital nation summit highlights Pakistan’s path toward digital transformation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The GSMA hosted the second edition of its Digital Nation Summit in Islamabad on Thursday, spotlighting Pakistan’s progress in digital transformation and highlighting key opportunities to further unlock its digital potential.

The summit recognized the efforts of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the country’s mobile network operators for their continued commitment to building a digitally empowered Pakistan.

During the summit, the GSMA published Unlocking Pakistan’s Digital Potential: Reform, Trust and Opportunity, a new report highlighting policy opportunities for the country to close one of Asia Pacific’s most significant mobile-internet usage gaps and position Pakistan as a regional digital leader.

Speaking to key decision makers at the GSMA’s Digital Nation Summit Julian Gorman, the GSMA’s Head of Asia Pacific detailed the key findings and recommendations from the report.

He outlined how mobile technologies and services are transforming Asian economies and can contribute an additional US $1.4 trillion in gross domestic product (GDP) for the region by 2030.

“Pakistan has the talent, ambition and vision to be a digital powerhouse, but policy barriers are holding it back,” said Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific, GSMA.

On the occasion Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, said: “Pakistan is not merely adapting to the digital age, we are shaping it with purpose and precision. Guided by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision, the Ministry of IT & Telecom is advancing a resilient and inclusive digital ecosystem where innovation drives economic growth and technology empowers every citizen.”

She further said “We are proud to position Pakistan among 37 nations with a WebTrust-audited National PKI, alongside achieving a 14% improvement in the ITU ICT Development Index. With over 200 million telecom subscribers, 10 million new broadband users, and a 24% increase in internet consumption, digital access is expanding at an unprecedented pace.”

The minister said, “Strategic initiatives such as the launch of AI-enabled data centres and cloud infrastructure, operationalization of 40 Software Technology Parks, deployment of new submarine cables, and 17 telecom projects extending 1,825 km of optic fibre to over 500 underserved areas reflect our commitment to connectivity, innovation, and inclusion.

Through these efforts, we reaffirm our mission: to ensure no one is left behind in Pakistan’s digital transformation.”

To help further progress Pakistan’s digital acceleration the GSMA report outlines policy opportunities to speed advancement.

First, the report calls for comprehensive spectrum reform. To support long-term digital growth, spectrum pricing strategies should balance revenue goals with affordability and network expansion needs. The report also recommends releasing additional mid-band frequencies, publish a clear multi-year roadmap and permit spectrum sharing and trading so that operators can use scarce bandwidth more efficiently.

The report emphasises the importance of aligning fiscal policy with Pakistan’s digital-development goals. Reducing the heavy sector-specific taxes on mobile usage and rationalising duties on devices and services would lower consumer prices and stimulate demand. In parallel, targeted fiscal incentives - such as tax credits for infrastructure investment or R&D can help attract private sector capital and spur innovation across the digital ecosystem.

Expanding anti-fraud initiatives like the GSMA’s APAC Cross-Sector Anti-Scam Taskforce and accelerating adoption of GSMA Open Gateway APIs will strengthen security, while dedicated digital-literacy programmes especially for women and rural communities can help close Pakistan’s 52 per cent usage gap.

The report recommends streamlining regulation to foster resilience and innovation. Creating a more predictable and resilient regulatory environment by reviewing network continuity policies and accelerating approval of “Always-On Network” solutions and adopting technology-neutral, innovation-friendly rules would create a more predictable environment in which 5G, IoT and future services can flourish.

“Asia Pacific is racing ahead on 5G, IoT and AI. With the right policy environment, Pakistan is well positioned to lead regional innovation in areas such as developer services and IT outsourcing,” added Julian Gorman. “Our report sets out a clear roadmap; the time to act is now.”