Digital national census to commence from Feb 1: DC

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safdar Virk on Wednesday said that the digital national census would commence from the February 1, here.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review arrangements for preparations for the seventh national census.

Virk remarked that the census was of utmost importance and we all have to perform duties properly.

He instructed all the departments to complete their given targets in order to make it successful. The training for enumerators will commence from January 7, he added.

He said that the district administration was providing full support to the Bureau of Statistics in carrying out the stages of the census.