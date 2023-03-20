UrduPoint.com

Digital News Ideathon Gets Overwhelming Response

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Digital News Ideathon gets overwhelming response

Click! The Digital News Ideathon' has received an overwhelming response from the content creators who gathered at the Centre for Excellence in Journalism (CEJ-IBA) to learn monetization of their content and diversification of revenue stream for the sustainability of their platforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :'Click! The Digital News Ideathon' has received an overwhelming response from the content creators who gathered at the Centre for Excellence in Journalism (CEJ-IBA) to learn monetization of their content and diversification of revenue stream for the sustainability of their platforms.

Nearly 150 beginners, intermediate, established, and aspiring content creators participated in 'Click! The Digital News Ideathon', organized by the CEJ-IBA in collaboration with Deutsche Welle Akademie (DW).

Multimedia Journalist- Sabah Bano Malik kicked off the event with a warm welcome to the audience and spoke about the constant evolution of the digital landscape.

CEJ Director Amber Rahim Shams underlined the need to reinvent journalism by learning new ways of news gathering and dissemination as well as engaging the audience.

Ambassador Alfred Grannas highlighted the partnership between the CEJ-IBA and DW, and encouraged participants to learn how to monetize, with a caveat: "Make money- become millionaires! Just do not forget your duties as a journalist".

The Ideathon also included a panel discussion to reflect on the Pakistani news audience's desire for serious content, and the blurred lines between journalist, influencer, citizen journalist and vlogger.

Moderated by Amber Rahim Shamsi, the panelists addressed how to deal with negativity on social media platforms.

Broadcast Journalist Syed Muzammil spoke about the various models, platforms, and strategies available for content monetization, and gave several tips on how to get the most out of the digital space.

Content Creator and Entrepreneur, Amtul Baweja spoke about her personal journey in leveraging her social media to become an entrepreneur. She shared her experiences in discovering what kind of content worked and what did not, and the challenges she faced in dealing with trolls and haters. She also weighed in on whether influencers can be called the entrepreneurs of today.

Journalist Alia Chughtai moderated an engaging panel discussion on 'Clickbait,' where panelists including Munazza Siddiqui, Ali Warsi, Maria Memon, Zeeshan Ahmed, and Risham Waseem discussed the accusation that content creators and digital news platforms often use misleading headlines to bait audiences. They also examined the advantages and disadvantages of 'Clickbait' and discussed alternatives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Event From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler witnesses harvest of 1st phase of wh ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses harvest of 1st phase of wheat farm in Mleiha

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority opens volunteer registratio ..

Sharjah Book Authority opens volunteer registrations for SCRF 2023

2 minutes ago
 Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With ..

Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With Other Partners - Peskov

18 minutes ago
 5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform h ..

5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform higher education

20 minutes ago
 850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief ..

850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief package: DC

18 minutes ago
 54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.