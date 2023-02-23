UrduPoint.com

Digital OPG X-ray Machine Installed At Civil Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Digital OPG X-ray machine installed at Civil Hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Digital OPG X-ray machine has been installed at government-run Civil Hospital Quetta here on Thursday.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of Civil Hospital, Dr Javed Akhtar and Head of the Dental Department Professor Dr Rauf Shah inaugurated the new digital OPG X-ray machine in the Dental OPD.

Talking to media, MS said, "The installation of a new digital OPG X-ray will provide best treatment facilities to the patients." "With the help of new digital OPG x-ray, doctors will be able to diagnose diseases in a better way," he added.

DMS Admin Dr Mehboob Qambrani, DMS Operation Dr Garmik Das, DMS General Dr Sarwar, Dental Department Professor Dr Nasrullah Mengal, Dr Abdul Samad Gachki, Dr Nizam Mulk, Dr Waseem Uzzaman, Dr Abdul Hafeez, R.M. OPD Dr Iqbal Kasi were also present.

