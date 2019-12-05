UrduPoint.com
Digital Pakistan Campaign Inaugurated

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:38 PM

Digitising Pakistan is crucial for the youth as the country as exciting times are ahead of the country, said Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday during the inauguration ceremony of the 'Digital Pakistan' campaign

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) Digitising Pakistan is crucial for the youth as the country as exciting times are ahead of the country, said Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday during the inauguration ceremony of the 'Digital Pakistan' campaign.

Digital Pakistan' campaign is a part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's digitisation programme aimed at introducing the latest technologies for public welfare.The ceremony was held at the Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad.

He said that through such measures as the digitisation programme, Pakistan would make use of its youth population which was one of the biggest in the world.

"Women can also secure jobs through digitisation.

It helps in curbing corruption and is crucial for accountability," he said. The prime minister said that international agencies were appreciating Pakistan's fiscal and economic policies.The Digital Pakistan campaign was executed by the Ministry of Information and Technology (MoIT).

The MoIT was tasked with digitising all correspondence between government offices. The IT ministry had been told to complete the task within three months.

