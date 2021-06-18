Digital parking card system in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Parking Company (FPC) has introduced digital parking card system in the city.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said on Friday that the FPC was managing 44 parking points in the city and now it had decided to adopt digitalization to provide quality service to its customers.

In this connection, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Khurram Parvaiz was appointed as additional Managing Director of FPC, who got developed a special App for the parking company.

The new parking system would help in eliminating the trend of vehicle theft in addition to arresting overcharging, he said, adding that the vehicle owner/driver would get a message on his mobile phone first and then he would pay the parking fee.