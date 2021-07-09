Digital parking system introduced at RCMH

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Parking Company (FPC) introduced a system of digital parking cards at Red Crescent Maternity Hospital (RCMH) here on Friday.

According to official sources, the system would not only help to end overcharging but also control vehicle theft from parking stands.

Under the system, vehicles would enter and exit from parking places after scanning ofcards, they said and added that the system would be extended to other partsof the city soon.