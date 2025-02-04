Digital Photographic & Painting Exhibition serves as powerful tribute to Kashmiri’s resilience and courage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) “Digital Photographic and Painting Exhibition and Competition” held at Information Service academy (ISA) on Tuesday showcased thought-provoking paintings and photographs, capturing both the natural beauty of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) and the struggles faced by its people.

The exhibition was organized by the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP), under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The exhibition served as a powerful tribute to the resilience, courage, and unyielding spirit of Kashmiris.

On this occasion, Executive Director General of DEMP, Mubashir Tauqeer, as a chief guest, spoke about the significance of art in raising awareness about Kashmiri’s struggle.

"Art has always been at the forefront of raising awareness about struggles. The photographers and artists whose work we are showcasing today have used their craft not only to capture the beauty of IIoJK but also to shed light on the reality

faced by its people," he said.

Highlighting the importance of storytelling through visual mediums, Tauqeer stated, "The importance of today’s event- the Digital Photographic Exhibition and Painting Competition-cannot be overstated. Art, in all its forms, has always been a powerful medium for social change, for telling stories that words alone cannot."

“Through these exhibitions, we not only celebrate the artistic expression of the human spirit but also provide a platform to highlight he struggles of the people of IIoJK”, he observed.

He further praised the students and artists for their creativity and vision, emphasizing their role in keeping Kashmir’s story alive through artistic expression.

"Your creativity, your vision, and your commitment to raising awareness through art are deeply commendable. Let us stand united today, and always, in our solidarity with IIoJK," he concluded.

He said, “Kashmir Solidarity Day holds deep significance for all of us, it is a time to express our unwavering support for our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who continue to endure hardships in their struggle for justice, peace, dignity and right to freedom”.

A total of 56 students from various educational institutions participated in the painting and photography competition, demonstrating their artistic talent and passion for the Kashmir cause.

The winners of the competition were Tanzila Shahid from Allama Iqbal Open University who secured first prize, Umm-e-Hani from Riphah International University obtained second prize while Alina Tariq from National university of Medial Sciences got third prize.

Their artworks were praised for their depth, creativity, and strong messaging, portraying both the struggles and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Earlier, a documentary titled `The Story of Kashmir’ was also presented highlighting the Indian atrocities against Kashmiri people.

Director General, DEMP, Imrana Wazir, Director Human Resource, Associated Press of Pakistan, Farina Mughal and others senior officials of the ministry attended the event.

The exhibition attracted diplomats, journalists, artists, and students, all gathered to express their unwavering support for Kashmir.

The event concluded with a pledge to continue advocating for the rights and freedom of Kashmiris through art, media, and diplomatic initiatives.