UrduPoint.com

Digital Platforms Replaces Culture Of Eid Cards

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Digital platforms replaces culture of Eid cards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The culture of writing letters and sending Eid cards is fast diminishing in the present society where people especially youngsters were seen prefer to wish their near ones through electronic greetings and downloading Eid greeting apps ahead of the upcoming festival of Eid-ul-Fiter.

The nature of Eid greetings has drastically changed now as most citizens had turned to digital platforms to wish Eid greetings instead of sharing Eid cards, said a report aired by a Private news channel.

No doubt the days are gone when people used to send Eid cards to family and friends on a large scale, said an old age citizen, adding, at present people have switched over to the internet, mobile phones and social networks to express their feelings.

The particular trend has dwindled over the years, said a female teacher, adding, the practice of sending Eid cards was once routine for most families to spend time appropriately selecting, purchasing, writing and posting Eid greeting cards to friends and families but now, it has become a rarity.

Talking about the declining trend of the cards, a social media user said our lifestyle has changed now. "We are more mindful of our money now. It's more convenient to download e-cards from the internet, which are free and one card can be sent to many friends with a single click." The people are seen exchanging advance E cards with heartfelt messages among relatives, friends and loved ones through social media services such as Facebook and Whatsapp on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, said a youngster.

The booksellers and gift owners said the trend of buying Eid cards had significantly declined due to social media.

For any festivals, social media have designed many cards and animations, said a digital expert, adding, Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook have become the new trend and now people use these instant social media networks to wish their loved ones, said internet user.

Related Topics

Internet Mobile Social Media Facebook Money National University Family From Click Instagram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th April 2023

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sends back critical research sampl ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sends back critical research samples on the Dragon cargo spacecr ..

10 hours ago
 PM lauds valuable support of Muslim countries duri ..

PM lauds valuable support of Muslim countries during floods in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 FIFA confirms Argentina as host nation for FIFA U- ..

FIFA confirms Argentina as host nation for FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.