Digital Policy to improve communication system in Balochistan: Bushra

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind on Wednesday said Balochistan Digital Policy would establish communication system among all cities for ensuring utilizing of information technology in public and private offices for welfare of people.

She expressed these views along with Secretary Information Technology, Roshan Sheikh and Adviser for IT Prince Ahmed Ali in joint press conference here.

Secretary Information and Technology Roshan Sheikh said that Balochistan Digital Policy is being launched today and Balochistan Digital Policy will be included in public sector development program (PSDP) next year.

IT Adviser Prince Ahmed Ali said the project would improve the communication system as Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan also wanted that the people should take benefit from the technology.

He said the approval has also been given to set up a technology village on the recommendation of Prime Minister Imran Khan Balochistan Chief Minister which was being established near Hub.

He said that technology parks would also be set up in other areas saying the first phase of Quetta Safe City project would be completed this year.

IT Adviser said the government wanted to show the positive image of Balochistan in Dubai Expo adding Information technology would also be represented in Balochistan Expo.

He said making Quetta a smart city is part of digital policy. Quetta will be the only smart city in the country, he added. .