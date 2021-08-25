UrduPoint.com

Digital Policy To Improve Communication System In Balochistan: Bushra

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:54 PM

Digital Policy to improve communication system in Balochistan: Bushra

Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind on Wednesday said Balochistan Digital Policy would establish communication system among all cities for ensuring utilizing of information technology in public and private offices for welfare of people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind on Wednesday said Balochistan Digital Policy would establish communication system among all cities for ensuring utilizing of information technology in public and private offices for welfare of people.

She expressed these views along with Secretary Information Technology, Roshan Sheikh and Adviser for IT Prince Ahmed Ali in joint press conference here.

Secretary Information and Technology Roshan Sheikh said that Balochistan Digital Policy is being launched today and Balochistan Digital Policy will be included in public sector development program (PSDP) next year.

IT Adviser Prince Ahmed Ali said the project would improve the communication system as Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan also wanted that the people should take benefit from the technology.

He said the approval has also been given to set up a technology village on the recommendation of Prime Minister Imran Khan Balochistan Chief Minister which was being established near Hub.

He said that technology parks would also be set up in other areas saying the first phase of Quetta Safe City project would be completed this year.

IT Adviser said the government wanted to show the positive image of Balochistan in Dubai Expo adding Information technology would also be represented in Balochistan Expo.

He said making Quetta a smart city is part of digital policy. Quetta will be the only smart city in the country, he added. .

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Quetta Technology Dubai Hub All From Government

Recent Stories

Hot, humid weather prevailed in Balochistan

Hot, humid weather prevailed in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

2 minutes ago
 Assistant Commissioner Nasirabad reviews measures ..

Assistant Commissioner Nasirabad reviews measures of upcoming polio drive

2 minutes ago
 Nice supporter in court for violence during Marsei ..

Nice supporter in court for violence during Marseille mayhem

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan coach Misbah positive for Covid-19, isola ..

Pakistan coach Misbah positive for Covid-19, isolates in Jamaica

6 minutes ago
 Govt intends to shift to technology: Shibli Faraz

Govt intends to shift to technology: Shibli Faraz

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.