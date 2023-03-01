UrduPoint.com

Digital Population, Housing Census Kicks Off In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Digital population, housing census kicks off in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The country's seventh and first-ever digital population and housing census kicks off in Attock. Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza has formally inaugurated the drive by marking a shop.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Waqar Akbar Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Attock Ms Shagufta Jabin, Census Officer Rao Tasleem, DDPR Shehzad Niaz, Nisar Ali Khan, Chief officer Sardar Aftab Khan and other officials were present.

Talking to newsmen, he said that 817 teams of field enumerators will carry out the field operation of the survey across the district. He said that the digital census is aimed at cutting costs and improving accuracy as the evidence-based authentic data as per international standards will be used for delimitation of Constituencies in the next general elections as well as for public policy planning.

Key demographic data on urbanization, migration, the size of different age groups, people's ethnic and linguistic backgrounds, genders, including those who were transgender, educational qualifications and disabilities were collected adding that the exercise was vital to determining the future needs of the country.

Responding to a question, said security arrangements have also been made for the census staff and police and army personnel will be deployed keeping in view the sensitivity of the area.

Related Topics

Army Police Attock Housing

Recent Stories

UAE Banks Federation organises workshop on combati ..

UAE Banks Federation organises workshop on combating money laundering

10 minutes ago
 Emirates Society for Consumer Protection launches ..

Emirates Society for Consumer Protection launches &#039;Our Responsibility is Yo ..

10 minutes ago
 &#039;We Are All Police&#039; demonstrates culture ..

&#039;We Are All Police&#039; demonstrates culture of volunteerism at Sheikh Zay ..

10 minutes ago
 FNC, Korean parliamentary delegation discuss coope ..

FNC, Korean parliamentary delegation discuss cooperation

25 minutes ago
 &#039;Zayed The Inspirer&#039; Platform holds Zaye ..

&#039;Zayed The Inspirer&#039; Platform holds Zayed Talk

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Education Academy unveils recommendations ..

Sharjah Education Academy unveils recommendations of 2nd Sharjah International S ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.