Digital population, housing census kicks off in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The country's seventh and first-ever digital population and housing census kicks off in Attock. Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza has formally inaugurated the drive by marking a shop.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Waqar Akbar Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Attock Ms Shagufta Jabin, Census Officer Rao Tasleem, DDPR Shehzad Niaz, Nisar Ali Khan, Chief officer Sardar Aftab Khan and other officials were present.

Talking to newsmen, he said that 817 teams of field enumerators will carry out the field operation of the survey across the district. He said that the digital census is aimed at cutting costs and improving accuracy as the evidence-based authentic data as per international standards will be used for delimitation of Constituencies in the next general elections as well as for public policy planning.

Key demographic data on urbanization, migration, the size of different age groups, people's ethnic and linguistic backgrounds, genders, including those who were transgender, educational qualifications and disabilities were collected adding that the exercise was vital to determining the future needs of the country.

Responding to a question, said security arrangements have also been made for the census staff and police and army personnel will be deployed keeping in view the sensitivity of the area.