UrduPoint.com

Digital Population, Housing Census To Conclude On April 04

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Digital population, housing census to conclude on April 04

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The first-ever digital and 7th population and housing census 2023, which was launched on March 01 by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), is currently in its final stages and would conclude on April 04.

Chief Census Commissioner Dr Naeem uz Zafar has said that the people who could not get themselves registered due to some reason, can dial 0800-57574, or use the digital service of self-enumeration while logging on to "self.pbs.gov.pk" or contact the district administration in their respective areas for their inclusion in the census.

The self-enumeration portal was the first-ever opportunity provided in any country in South Asia, enabling every resident of Pakistan the option to count himself/herself in the digital census, he added.

The launch of the digital census in Pakistan was a significant milestone for the country, as past methods of counting people were contentious, with concerns raised by various groups about inaccurate counts and the exclusion of marginalized communities, according to a PBS official on Monday.

In order to address these issues, PBS introduced geo-tagging and real-time data collection and transmission for the digital census 2023, he added.

He said as many as 126,000 enumerators were deployed to collect data from across the country.

The enumerators were equipped with tablets that contained more than 30 questions covering areas such as population count, religion, ethnicity, gender, disability, and businesses. According to the chief statistician, the estimated expenditure on the exercise was around Rs 34 billion.

For the collection of data, the country was divided into blocks, with each unit having between 200 to 250 households and each enumerator being assigned two blocks in their respective areas to collect the required data in one month.

Despite the security challenges and reported attacks on census teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the census teams performed their duties with dedication and visited each and every area to ensure the inclusion of every individual in the digital census, he added.

All the deputy commissioners were assigned the duties to monitor the digital census by themselves and report to their respective commissioners on a regular basis.

"The census would help the government to plan the next 10-year development projects in different districts on the basis of this census and it is important that every individual should act responsibly and ensure his/ her entry in the census," the official emphasised.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa March April From Government Asia Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Gold dips on stronger dollar

Gold dips on stronger dollar

1 hour ago
 Govt determined to unpack full potential of CPEC: ..

Govt determined to unpack full potential of CPEC: PM

2 hours ago
 Over 10 million worshippers visit Prophet&#039;s M ..

Over 10 million worshippers visit Prophet&#039;s Mosque since start of Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Death toll from US storms rises to 29

Death toll from US storms rises to 29

2 hours ago
 6.1-magnitude quake hits South China Sea: CENC

6.1-magnitude quake hits South China Sea: CENC

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.