'Digital Printed Meat Distribution' Bags Attracting Customers On Social Media Ahead Of Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 18, 2023 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :As Eid-ul-Azha is approaching fast, a number of social media platforms have introduced a new unique trend of transparent and flexible digital printed meat distribution bags which is gripping the user's (netizens) attention.

According to a social media report, these modern meat packaging bags are Eid special digital printed ones to help citizens to divide the meat into portions for distribution amongst family, friends and the deserving class.

"Get ready for a hassle-free Bakra Eid meat distribution with our premium quality plastic bags! Designed to keep your meat fresh and hygienic, our bags come in various sizes and are easy to carry. Made from eco-friendly and recyclable material, our bags are a responsible choice for the environment. Order now and enjoy a stress-free meat distribution experience", a company assures on social media.

Eid ul Azha shoppers are made of high-density material and these biodegradable Eid bags are safer for the environment than traditional plastic bags, claimed an online seller talking to this scribe of APP.

"I am really impressed as it is high-quality food grade shoppers which would keep the meat fresh for long hours", an online customer commented.

Eid Mubarak Printed meat bags are also amazing and attractive to my family members, said a woman customer.

These logo prints are really vibrant and attractive, and the quality of the shoppers is also premium and fine, said another customer.

Meat distribution shoppers are beautiful and eye-catching, said a youngster.

We are offering various sizes of bags which are easy to carry and made from eco-friendly material, said an online retailer, adding, its price is between 200 to 500.

"Online unique style bags are now easy and comfortable," says a website user.

In the online gallery, the printed bag styles, details and prices are given separately to help a customer select the bags of his choice, said another user.

