'Digital Printing Press Business Heat Up Ahead Of Elections'
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The digital printing press business across the country witnessed a boom ahead of the general elections.
The shop owners and their staff working extra hours on printers to fulfil the demand of the public and earning handsome amounts. Party flags and posters are being distributed to supporters free of charge for display at their homes or on their vehicles, said a report aired by a private news channel.
“Elections are like a mega event providing livelihood to thousand of workers to earn more by spending extra time on printing shops", said a worker in the printing press. Printing press in various cities now-a-days are passing busy time to cater the demand for printed materials like posters and leaflets to be used for electioneering, said a citizen of Bahawalnagar.
Corner meetings and door-to-door visits are the traditional ways of convincing citizens and registered voters before elections, and all these activities have gained momentum with vital role of the printing press, said another political candidate.
“Caps and shirts with various party logos were also in high demand", said a youngster.
The printing and selling of election-related items have also picked up, with wholesalers and vendors expressed happiness over the high demand for sales, said a citizen. The printing press owners claimed that they have already received a lot of orders from supporters of election candidates and workers of various political parties and it is the best season to earn money, said a printer shop owner.
The printing shop owners are receiving orders to prepare posters, stickers and other election materials, indicating behind-the-scenes momentum building up as the nation prepares for this significant event,” said another owner of press in Rawalpindi.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Preparations complete for general elections in Punjab: Ijaz Anwar Chohan8 minutes ago
-
Siblings of Khar family set to give tough fight each other in NA- 1808 minutes ago
-
Over 96,290 lives lost in IIOJK as international silence prolongs18 minutes ago
-
District Monitoring Control Room Established in Sanghar28 minutes ago
-
Police flag march for election security28 minutes ago
-
Eight gamblers held during raid28 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects power pilferage at Marble Factory38 minutes ago
-
CTP issue traffic plan regarding general election on Feb 8, 202438 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to start watermelon cultivation48 minutes ago
-
Arrangements reviewed for general elections in Tank48 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 724 kg drugs in 11 operations48 minutes ago
-
LESCO receives Rs 6m dues from District Jail Okara48 minutes ago