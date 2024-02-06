Open Menu

'Digital Printing Press Business Heat Up Ahead Of Elections'

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The digital printing press business across the country witnessed a boom ahead of the general elections.

The shop owners and their staff working extra hours on printers to fulfil the demand of the public and earning handsome amounts. Party flags and posters are being distributed to supporters free of charge for display at their homes or on their vehicles, said a report aired by a private news channel.

“Elections are like a mega event providing livelihood to thousand of workers to earn more by spending extra time on printing shops", said a worker in the printing press. Printing press in various cities now-a-days are passing busy time to cater the demand for printed materials like posters and leaflets to be used for electioneering, said a citizen of Bahawalnagar.

Corner meetings and door-to-door visits are the traditional ways of convincing citizens and registered voters before elections, and all these activities have gained momentum with vital role of the printing press, said another political candidate.

“Caps and shirts with various party logos were also in high demand", said a youngster.

The printing and selling of election-related items have also picked up, with wholesalers and vendors expressed happiness over the high demand for sales, said a citizen. The printing press owners claimed that they have already received a lot of orders from supporters of election candidates and workers of various political parties and it is the best season to earn money, said a printer shop owner.

The printing shop owners are receiving orders to prepare posters, stickers and other election materials, indicating behind-the-scenes momentum building up as the nation prepares for this significant event,” said another owner of press in Rawalpindi.

