Digital Quran Distributed Among Visually Impaired People

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology , Ziaullah Bangash on Friday distributed digital Quran and other digital devices at a function held in connection with White Cane awareness Day .

The event was organized by Pakistan Association for Blind and Institute of Blind Peshawar here on Friday.

The White Cane Awareness Day was celebrated across the globe on October 15 every year.For blind people, the white cane was an essential tool that gives us the ability to achieve a full and independent life. It allowed us to move freely and safely from place to place.

Addressing the participants of the function , Ziaullah Bangash said that blind people were important citizens of our society and the Government was taking practical steps to provide them facilities.

He said that blind people were blessed with immense talent and they were valuable member of society.

Ziaullah Khan Bangash said that the provincial Government has allotted job quota for special persons to provide more employment opportunities to blind people, beside educational institutions have been set up for special persons to provide them equal learning opportunities.

