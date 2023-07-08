Digital radio laboratory, cinema house to bring splendour of movie magic back to Pakistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said the cinema house and digital radio laboratory at Radio Pakistan Lahore would bring the splendour of movie magic back to Pakistan by introducing affordable cinema access.

In a tweet, she said that she was excited about the (first of many) groundbreaking of Cinema House and digital radio laboratory at Radio Pakistan Lahore.

"Reinvigorating the film entertainment industry and driving innovation to provide every Pakistani world-class entertainment, Radio Pakistan is launching a National Digital archive and mapping of the music melodies of Pakistan and world-class podcast studios at Radio Pakistani across Pakistan," she said.