Open Menu

Digital Safar Program: 1,500 Teachers To Be Trained Next Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Digital Safar Program: 1,500 teachers to be trained next week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Under the 'Digital Safar Program' for educational institutions, 1,500 teachers would be trained during the next week.

The Punjab Information Technology board released an online list of Names of teachers on Saturday who would receive training under the program.

The two-day training would start from Nov 25 in various schools in Lahore.

The first session would continue from Nov 25 to 26.

Likewise, the second session of the training would continue from Nov 27 to 28. The test of the trained teachers would be conducted on Friday, Nov 29. Certificates would be issued to teachers who would score well in the test.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Punjab From

Recent Stories

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

8 minutes ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

25 minutes ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

35 minutes ago
 Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

2 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

3 hours ago
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

5 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

7 hours ago
 PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan