Digital Safar Program: 1,500 Teachers To Be Trained Next Week
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Under the 'Digital Safar Program' for educational institutions, 1,500 teachers would be trained during the next week.
The Punjab Information Technology board released an online list of Names of teachers on Saturday who would receive training under the program.
The two-day training would start from Nov 25 in various schools in Lahore.
The first session would continue from Nov 25 to 26.
Likewise, the second session of the training would continue from Nov 27 to 28. The test of the trained teachers would be conducted on Friday, Nov 29. Certificates would be issued to teachers who would score well in the test.
Recent Stories
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC holds open court, hears public complaints1 minute ago
-
SRSO observed Universal Children Day in Sukkur11 minutes ago
-
NSICT&R, first govt cancer hospital to offer modern facilities: health ministers11 minutes ago
-
Smog: 61,024 respiratory diseases cases reported in single day11 minutes ago
-
3 arrested over aerial firing, weapons recovered21 minutes ago
-
Tarar rules out any negotiations rumours with PTI21 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest 69 absconders involved in heinous crimes21 minutes ago
-
Police nab seven drug dealers during crackdown21 minutes ago
-
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest25 minutes ago
-
WASA utilises Japanese machinery to intensify sewerage cleaning operations31 minutes ago
-
Police conducts flag march to maintain law, order31 minutes ago
-
Iqra University students visit ICT police security division31 minutes ago