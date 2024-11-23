Digital Safar Program: 1,500 teachers to be trained next week

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Under the 'Digital Safar Program' for educational institutions, 1,500 teachers would be trained during the next week.

The Punjab Information Technology board released an online list of Names of teachers on Saturday who would receive training under the program.

The two-day training would start from Nov 25 in various schools in Lahore.

The first session would continue from Nov 25 to 26.

Likewise, the second session of the training would continue from Nov 27 to 28. The test of the trained teachers would be conducted on Friday, Nov 29. Certificates would be issued to teachers who would score well in the test.