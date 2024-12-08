Open Menu

Digital Screens Hurting Reading Habits: Dr Ravish

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) A writer, critic and poet, Professor Dr Ravish Nadim has raised concerns about digital screens and their detrimental impact on reading and concentration.

Talking to APP on Sunday, he said that the art of reading supports unique cognitive skills, which allow readers to visualize words and create mental landscapes.

"Reading is an activity for healthy and active minds," Dr. Ravish stated, adding that reliance on screens limits reading capabilities. He noted that developed countries, which pioneered digital technology, have maintained a strong reading culture as screens cannot replace the experience of books.

He said that social media has limited the attention spans of consumers. He said that viewers tend to prefer watching videos that are between one to three minutes long on these platforms.

Additionally, he noted that readers are more inclined to engage with concise paragraphs on social media rather than reading an entire book.

Dr Ravish pointed out a cultural phenomenon in the subcontinent, where many are engrossed in films like "Umrao Jaan Ada", yet few realize that the movie is based on a novel by Mirza Hadi Ruswa. “This disconnect highlights a broader issue: the decline in reading habits”, he underlined.

He explained that early reading habits are often formed in schools, but many educational institutions keep their study rooms and libraries locked, restricting access to books. In some cases, he noted that libraries have become mere sitting rooms for teachers, further limiting children's opportunities to engage with literature.

