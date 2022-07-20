UrduPoint.com

Digital Skills Training Lab Inaugurated At PMAS-AAUR

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Digital skills training lab inaugurated at PMAS-AAUR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :In continuation to strengthen the university institutes by providing latest systems for UIIT labs last year, Vice Chancellor PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman inaugurated Digital Skills Training Lab at UIMS.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony Dr. Qamar said that access to authentic and reliable information was essential for quality research which was very difficult without establishing modern computer labs.

Students and faculty would be benefited from the lab, which would not only allow them to share their work with the other world but also provide access to modern and quality research materials, he added.

Highlighting the university's online management system, he said the system was in the final phase of completion and it would empower faculty and students to manage their regular tasks and reduce their workload by enhancing productivity with smooth communication and data security.

He also inaugurated the cafeteria facility for the students and congratulated Director UIIT/UIMS Dr. Yaser Hafeez and faculty of both institutes on arranging these facilities for students.

Earlier, digitalization of the university, making it paperless and online access to quality books for students to research through e-library along with setting up of digital video recording studio was also implemented.

