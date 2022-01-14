Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department Mahmood Aslam Wazir said Friday the department was taking pragmatic steps towards digitization and the much-awaited a digital smart card for registration of vehicles would be launched soon in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department Mahmood Aslam Wazir said Friday the department was taking pragmatic steps towards digitization and the much-awaited a digital smart card for registration of vehicles would be launched soon in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review progress on vehicle smart card, motor vehicle registration system (MVRS), property tax (UIPT) digitization and universal number plate.

The meeting was briefed precisely by EVAM and Saanga technical staff over the progress made so far in the ongoing project.

He said that the relevant firm had been given a timeline to complete the work on preparing the smart card at the earliest and directed to submit a progress report on a daily basis so that the much-awaited smart card could be launched soon in light of the directives of the provincial government.

The meeting was attended by Musharraf Khan Marwat Additional Secretary Excise Department, Shah Fahad Director Admin, Syed Al Amin Director Revenue, Salahuddin Director Narcotics Control, Javed Khilji Director Peshawar Region,and officers and technical staff of SNG, EVAMP & SAANGA.

Director General Mahmood Aslam Wazir on the occasion issued instructions that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department is committed towards digitisation of the overall affairs of the department and directed the firm concerned to expedite the ongoing work on vehicle Smartcard and complete the project as soon as possible.