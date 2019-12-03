UrduPoint.com
Digital Solution For Patwar Culture Devised: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 12:27 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the Punjab government had devised digital solution of patwar culture and the service-level agreement between Punjab Land Record Authority and banks was an important milestone in this regard.

The chief minister said this during meeting with PTI's leaders and assembly members at his office, here.

Usman Buzdar reiterated that the promise of changing archaic patwar culture would be fulfilled through Punjab Land Record Authority.

He said that banks and other development finance institutions had been given a secure link of central database of digital land record, adding that now the farmers and other traders would easily get loans after bank's verification.

The banks would complete loan process after necessary verification of relevant documents and facility of providing print of ownership deed would be available at authorized branches of banks, he added.

He maintained that digitalization of centuries' old revenue system would leave lasting impact, adding that ten million pages of revenue record of 5.

5 million land owners had been secured through digitalization and the record of 23,000 revenue status could be checked online any moment.

The chief minister said that digitalization of revenue record would also help ease burden on courts along with decreasing disputes.

Usman Buzdar said that overseas Pakistanis would also be able to benefit from land record services from abroad.

He added that special counters would be set up at Pakistani embassies in USA, UK, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

He said that record of owners of commercial and residential flats in multi-storey buildings would also be compiled.

He said, "115 land record centers and 20 mobile van projects are being completed soon with an amount of Rs.2 billion in the province." Usman Buzdar maintained that change was being brought in the province speedily, adding that slogans of changing patwar culture were heard in the past but it was not improved.

With the grace of Allah Almighty, the PTI government would change patwar culture, he added.

