Digital solutions proved effective to contain COVID-19: Amin Ul Haque

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday said that digital solutions proved effective to contain COVID-19 in the country

"It is very satisfactory that now the coronavirus cases were declining in the country and the things were coming in the control," he expressed these views during a briefing on initiatives of National Information Technology board (NITB) along with National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) to stop the spread of coronavirus through the use of information technology.

He appreciated NITB and NCOC for jointly working in fight against COVID-19 pandemic and said that during current crisis of coronavirus, NCOC was the focus of people's expectations, said a news release.

He also paid tributes to Pakistan Army who played a very important role in current crisis.

The minister said the ministry provided platforms to run the affairs of institutions and departments and for public awareness through technology. "Though the budget of Ministry of IT is limited but its performance is exemplary" he added.

He said Prime Minister's decision for smart lockdown played very important role in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier, NITB CEO Shahbahat Ali Shah briefed the minister about the NITB's projects including Apps, dashboard and portals.

Ministry of IT Secretary Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.