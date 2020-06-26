Digital solutions to helpful for prevention of COVID-19: Ali Haider Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday met with Prime Minister's Focal Person on COVID-19 Dr. Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus and CEO National Information Technology board (NITB) Shabahat Ali Shah.

They discussed in details the spread of coronavirus at ports and digital solutions for prevention of COVID-19 pandemic, said a press release.

Federal Minister said that digital solutions and supervision would be helpful in prevention of spread of coronavirus.

He said that staff safety and protection was the top priority for the smooth operations of ports. He said that smart solutions would prevent spread of coronavirus pandemic.