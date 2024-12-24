‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawal asks youth to resist before govt

(@Abdulla99267510)

PPP chairman while addressing IBA Sukkur students says government’s tendency is to control you [youth]

SUKKUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2024) The digital space is at risk, and the youth must resist before the government to ensure high-speed internet and for their digital rights in the country, said Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday.

“I am proud that the foundation of this university was laid by my mother, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. The seed has now grown into a tree and holds its reputation globally. It is a credible and excellent institution where students from other provinces also come to study,” said Bilawal Bhutto while addressing the students at Sukkur IBA campus on Tuesday.

Bilawal said the government's tendency is to take control of everything.

“They [government] will try to control you, your institutions and your belongings but the youth must keep the government in check. They must resist the government’s efforts and fight for their rights,” said the PPP chairman.

He also said that every generation has struggled for its rights. Democracy was not handed to them as a gift; it was achieved through the struggle. The youth, with their education, voices, and skills, defeated one oppressive regime after another.

From the colonial era, the young people have always been on the frontlines.

He also highlighted that the eras of Zia and General Musharraf are known to everyone but in today’s times, the digital space is under threat.

Bilawal said, “If Pakistan is to be economically strong, technology is of fundamental importance. If we want Pakistan to become a one-trillion-dollar economy, we must free our tax sector. Our new generation must struggle for the digital rights in a democratic and peaceful manner. Legally, we must secure the right for every citizen to have access to high-speed internet. The youth must step forward,”.

The PPP chairman said that the Data privacy is the right of the citizen while young people should provide him with the suggestions and demands for a digital bill of rights.

“Together, we will struggle and educate the old policymakers sitting in Islamabad—those who have no understanding of social media, WhatsApp, streaming websites, or gaming,” he added.

Bilawal’s PPP is the ally of the PML-N-led Federal government and shares treasury benches with it in the parliament.