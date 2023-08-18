Open Menu

Digital System In The Offing To Check Overloaded Vehicles On Highways

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Digital system in the offing to check overloaded vehicles on highways

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Chandia Friday said that no overloaded vehicle would go scot-free from highways until the full enforcement of the Axel Load Management system.

Chandia, while presiding over a meeting discussed enforcement of the system, said, "Huge weight measuring stations traditionally called 'Kanta' were being linked with Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) to monitor vehicles particularly those overloaded," said an official release.

Commissioner said that the modern Axel Load Management system would not only reduce additional load on roads but would also improve revenue.

He ordered officials to ensure that an internet facility was available at all weight measuring stations to link them with PITB. He also sought proposals to set up more weight-measuring stations in the district.

He said that 28 such stations had already been registered under the system and more would be brought into the loop. Chandia said that the process of consultations would continue to make it fully operational.

District Officer Industries Asghar Siddiqui, executive engineer National Highway Authority (NHA) Sohail Zafar, besides officials of Punjab highway patrolling, traffic police, and regional transport Authority attended the meeting.

