Digital System Installed At VAWC For Reporting On Violence Against Women

Fri 02nd April 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Chairperson, Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Ms Kaniz Fatima Chadhar on Friday inaugurated a modern digital system at Violence Against Women Center (VAWC) to improve reporting on protecting rights of women and keep track of affected women for their timely support and rehabilitation.

Director General PWPA Irshad Waheed and other officials were present.

Kaniz Fatima said that the new modern system would bring efficiency to reporting process and would ensure that the help should reach the affected women swiftly.

She said that the system was installed and made operational with cooperation from Asia Foundation adding that the digital technology was instrumental in achieving objectives under positive initiatives.

Ms. Chadhar said that provincial government was taking steps for improvement in digital technology and its application in varied sectors for efficient governance.

Senior coordinator VAWC Ms Nabila Butt, coordinator Sadia Bhutta, PTI leader Qurban Fatima, and manager VAWC Muneeza Manzoor were also present. Chairperson PWPA also visited different parts of the center and took briefing from the officials.

