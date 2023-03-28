Digital system introduced to develop exam system on modern lines: Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Ejaz Baloch

UrduPoint.com

Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Ejaz Baloch Tuesday said that a digital system has been introduced to develop the examination system on modern lines

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ):Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Ejaz Baloch Tuesday said that a digital system has been introduced to develop the examination system on modern lines.

"The process of reforming the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary School Education is going on," he said while talking to APP here.

He said that efforts are afoot for the establishment of two boards in Loralai and Makran divisions, BBISE has branches in Turbat, Makran, Khuzdar, Loralai and Dera Murad Jamali as well.

Chairman noted that 2.5 to 3 lakh male and female students of Balochistan appear in examinations of different categories every year and in order to ensure transparency, we have made all system online.

"BBISE is all set to sign MoU with a company in Lahore for phase-wise digitization and computerization, after which all the records of the board will be computerized," he added.

Chairman BBISE Ejaz Azim Baloch said that while developing the Balochistan Board on modern lines, we are taking advantage of modern technology.

We have created an archive in which we have all the records, currently, 10 to 20 years of records have been transferred into IT and the rest is being transferred step by step using modern technology to remove fake entries of the candidates.

To a question, he said one lakh degrees released since 1990 were in the record room of the board. Most of the degrees that were returned due to wrong addresses have been resent to their branches to ensure the same is delivered to the concerned candidates.

"Under Digital Attendance and Monitoring System (DAMs), real-time online attendance of the examination staff and students participating in the examinations will be taken," he further noted.

About teachers' attendance mechanism, the chairman said that in order to make the teachers responsible for their duties, a biometric system has been launched.

"The government of Balochistan is using all available resources for the promotion of quality education," he said adding that private educational institutions also have a role in the elimination of educational backwardness and promotion of education.

