Digital system introduced to prevent corruption: Director excise

Director Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Multan Abdullah Khan said that digital system has been introduced to prevent corruption in the department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Director Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Multan Abdullah Khan said that digital system has been introduced to prevent corruption in the department.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, Abdullah Khan said that various measures were being taken to eliminate corruption from the department and added that strict disciplinary action would be taken against the employees found involved in corruption.

He said that tax recovery ratio was 31 per cent now which is 10 per cent more than the previous year.

He said that the department was facing shortfall of Rs22.1 million in excise taxes and Rs2.7 million in textile taxes.

He said that despite decrease in sale of motor vehicles, the department had achieved the target of motor tax. He said that vehicles and motorcycles registration had decreased by 401 cars and 12,000 motorcycles compared with the last year.