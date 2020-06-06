UrduPoint.com
Digital System Introduces In Courts For Speedy Justice: CJ LHC

Sat 06th June 2020 | 11:00 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Justice, Lahore High Court (CJ LHC) Muhammad Qasim Khan on Saturday said the digital system has been introduced in courts under which judges and lawyers would contact through video links to ensure speedy justice.

Through this initiative a lawyer would submit soft copy in court and the rest of the correspondents would be held through registered mobile number and email address, said Chief Justice, LHC, Qasim Khan while addressing a district and session judges of the districts of Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions.

"Although, the new digitalisation system will take some time but it will surely bring more transparency. It is our top priority to resolve pending cases as early as possible", he stated.

The Chief Justice observed that flowing his direction, the Punjab government gave Rs 6 million to district bar and Rs 7.

5 millions to High Court Bar (each) for deserving lawyers affected by coronavirus. The amounts would be disbursed among lawyers from June 8, he added, adding, the representatives of the bars will disbursed the money.

He directed district and session judges to ensure limited and necessary presence of people in courts. Instead of litigants and witnesses, their lawyers should appear before courts, he directed. However, if required, they could be called.

He remarked that it is our priority to remove obstacles in way of timely dispensation of justice. "We have to focus on old cases also",he said.

He instructed judges to utilize all possible resources for early provision of justice to masses. On this occasion, senior registrar Bahadar Ali Khan and additional registrar Muhammad Yar Wallana were also present.

